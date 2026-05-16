Eight people were injured on Saturday when a car drove into ​pedestrians in the centre of the northern ‌Italian city of Modena, police and the city’s mayor said.

Police said they arrested the driver, a man in ​his thirties, and there was no further danger.

Among ​the injured, four people are in a ⁠serious condition, the city mayor, Massimo Mezzetti, told ​broadcaster RaiNews24.

The driver is an Italian national born ​in Bergamo, of North African origin, and a resident of the Modena area, the mayor added.

“It seems (the driver) deliberately drove ​onto the sidewalk, hitting several people and ​crashing into a shop window. He then got out of ‌his ⁠car and brandished a knife,” said Mezzetti.

One man who tried to stop the driver suffered minor injuries, the mayor said.

A witness told RaiNews24 he heard ​people falling ​and threw ⁠himself to the ground as the car approached. He said the driver appeared ​to be under the influence of ​alcohol or ⁠drugs, though authorities have not confirmed this.

“I express my solidarity with those who were injured and ⁠their ​families,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted ​on social media X

“What happened in Modena is extremely serious,” ​Meloni added.