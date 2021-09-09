Moderate showers begin in some Karachi areas amid new monsoon spell

KARACHI: Parts of the metropolitan city including Super Highway, Gulshan e Maymar and the adjoining areas have begun receiving light to moderate rain showers on Thursday as the new monsoon spell began last night, ARY News reported.

Rain showers from areas of Malir, Abdullah Goth, Bufferzone, Surjani Town, Yousuf Goth, Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad and North Karachi have also been reported.

Morning commuters greatly troubled on water-logged Karachi roads

Even the vestiges of last night rain did not vanish before the new episode began today.

As Karachiites woke up to the news of rain post-midnight today, the masses experienced trouble while travelling to their offices, schools in the morning as water-logged roads greatly obstructed traffic.

The entire path leading to Gulberg Chowrangi from Water Pump remained inundated while the part of Gujjar Nullah spilt over onto the road near Landi Kotal in the central district.

Parts of M. A. Jinnah road have remained under the influence of rainwater as well and have posed challenges to the traffic flow.

Dewatering has been reportedly underway of the roads near Safari Park and NIPA as the swamped road obstruct traffic flow.