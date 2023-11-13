22.9 C
Modern technology inevitable to improve taxation system: PM

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities concerned to formulate and present a comprehensive strategy, based on input from all the stakeholders, with a view to improve the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to mull over the measures for improving the FBR’s performance, said the utilisation of modern technology was inevitable to improve the taxation system.

The meeting was briefed on the measures to widen the tax net and digitisation of the taxation system.

The participants also deliberated over different proposals aimed at restructuring the FBR. PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that the revenue collection was just like the backbone of the national economy.

He told the meeting that various effective measures had been taken recently to curb smuggling, though it required more hard work to achieve the desired results.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, FBR Chairman, federal finance secretary and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

