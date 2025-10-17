Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai video gets massive dislikes despite Bollywood presence

“Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, the T-series music video starring Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Arshad Warsi, is a promotional song mainly aimed at creating positive sentiments for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the video didn’t only receive backlash but also got a huge number of dislikes.

The song has garnered 1,989,855 views so far, with over 107,626 dislikes compared to about 16,000 likes, demonstrating the outrage against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituencies.

“#ModiHaiTohMumkinHai” is one of the most disliked Indian video on YouTube now with 100k “Dislikes” in just 3 weeks 😭 Congratulations Modi ji for this achievement 🥰 After all Modi hai toh ye bhi Mumkin hai 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NuoWSExrWk — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) October 16, 2025

However, the song sung by Meet Bros, Adarsh Shukla, and Divya Bhatt attempts to appreciate the Indian PM and his work over the years in a two-minute fifty-five-second video; Meet Bros composed it, and Nadaam wrote the lyrics.

In fact, the track seemingly looks to highlight the vision of Modi, expectedly targeting the Bihar polls, but it has flopped, dragging unimaginable criticism onto the actors who played the role.

The internet calls the stars spineless for their participation in the track, and the critics also strongly take a dig at Modi, calling him self-obsessed.

The outrage can be measured by how pissed off Indians are with Modi’s extremist Hindutva policies, as one internet user wrote, “ACTOR paiso k lie apni maaa ko bech sakta hai” and “We won’t be watching your next film.”

Moreover, several viewers noted that the criticism surpasses the support, highlighting the increased scrutiny of celebrity endorsements in politics.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next appear in Border 2; Arshad Warsi was last seen in Jolly LLB 3; Rajkummar Rao in Maalik; and Vikrant Massey is set to star in Ravi Shankar’s biopic.” (The second-to-last paragraph was removed as it was highly redundant and poorly structured