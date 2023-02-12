Modi’s extremist policies exposed in New York Times’ report

ISLAMABAD: After British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the New York Times has also exposed Narendra Modi’s plan to make India a ‘Hindu extremist nation’.

According to the details, the international media sounded the alarm on the growing extremism in India. A column published in the New York Times has severely criticized the Modi government.

Since the BJP came to power, religious extremism and anti-minority trends have increased sharply in India, the column stated.

“Under Modi’s government, violence against Muslims in India has risen and is often unpunished. His government has enacted laws and policies that target Muslims, including changes to citizenship rules that disadvantage Muslims and revocation of the special status of Kashmir.”

According to Lydia Polgreen, Modi is a staunch member of the Hindu extremist organization RSS.

Hindu extremists always want to end the secular constitutional status of India and give it the status of a Hindu country. According to Polgreen, “It seems likely that a further emboldened Modi, bolstered by a third-term victory and the wind of history at his back, will seek to make fundamental changes to the structure of the Constitution and declare India a Hindu nation.”

