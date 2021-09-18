India used Afghan soil against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has underlined the need for the international community to engage the new Afghan government.

In an article published in UK’s Independent magazine, Moeed Yusuf said the new Afghan government needs engagement and assistance, leaving the country on its own like past, will not bring good results.

The NSA said the new Afghan government has hinted to jointly work with the international community for reconstruction of the war-hit country.

It is the responsibility of the international community not to allow to take the humanitarian crisis in place in Kabul.

He said Pakistan always supported political solution for the Afghan issue and the 20-decade-long war has badly affected Pakistan. He said regional spoilers like India, created false narratives and used Afghan soil for terror activities in Pakistan to destabilise Islamabad.

“More than 80,000 Pakistanis sacrificed their lives, while the country faced the loss of $150 billion,” the Pakistani NSA said in his article.

“Pakistan’s expectations of the new government are identical to those of the west,” said Yusuf. “We have repeatedly called for a government that caters to and protects the rights of all Afghans while ensuring that Afghanistan’s territory is not used for terrorism against any country.”