We have to resolve Afghan issue collectively, PM Khan tells SCO nations

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has asked SCO nations to work collectively for resolution of the Aghan issue, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing the SCO Head of States Summit, PM Imran Khan said that the region is facing numerous challenges and we have to work collectively to resolve the issues including the Afghan problem.

It is time for the world to stand with Afghanistan, as we know that the past Kabul government was running on 75% international aid.

The world should accept ground realities about Afghanistan, he maintained.

On Pakistan’s stance about the new Afghan government, the premier said, Islamabad respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan and we think that any decision regarding Afghanistan should be taken by the people of the country.

Afghanistan is a country, which cannot be ruled from outside neither it can be left all alone.

Highlighting the hazards caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe including Pakistan, PM Imran said the economies of the world have been destroyed by the deadly virus outbreak.

Pakistan will continue to fight the pandemic side by side with the international world. SCO is an important platform to enhance trade and investments between the member states, he added.

Environmental change is the 2nd biggest threat being faced by the world after COVID-19, the premier said. He urged the world for collective efforts to address the climate change issue.

PM Imran Khan landed in Dushanbe on Thursday on a two-day visit, where he was received by Tajikistan Prime Minister Qahir Rasoulzadeh.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Imran Khan also met with the presidents of Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

In his meeting with the Iranian president, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Khan had conveyed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi on his victory in the recent Presidential elections. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue working with Iran to further strengthen and expand brotherly ties between the two countries.

The wide-ranging talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a special focus on trade and economic sphere and regional connectivity. PM Imran Khan had highlighted his economic security agenda and Pakistan’s shift from geo-politics to geo-economics.

the premier had thanked President Raisi for Iran’s consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the Supreme Leader.