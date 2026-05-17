Mohamed Salah issued a ​rallying cry for Liverpool to rediscover their attacking identity on Saturday after a painful 4-2 defeat by ‌Aston Villa left Champions League qualification hanging in the balance.

Villa moved into fourth place with 62 points from 37 games to seal Champions League qualification by leapfrogging their opponents, who have 59 points.

“I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and ⁠from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club ​get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that,” Salah wrote on X.

“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season ​was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

“That is the football I know how to play and ​that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and ​everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.”

Salah was referring to the style of play under former manager ‌Juergen ⁠Klopp, who delivered Liverpool’s first Premier League title and led them to three Champions League finals, winning the trophy in 2019.

The 33-year-old forward has not had the same relationship with manager Arne Slot as he did with Klopp.

In early December, after being left out for a third straight match, Mohamed Salah accused the club of “throwing me under the bus” ​and suggested that his ​relationship with Slot had broken ⁠down in a public flare-up.

Slot later attempted to downplay the rift, but the episode underscored how strained things had become during the season as Liverpool’s title defence faded.

“Winning ​some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams ​win games. Liverpool ⁠will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family,” Mohamed Salah added.

“I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on. As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League ⁠is ​the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make ​that happen.”

Liverpool host Brentford on the final day of the season. With one more Champions League spot up for grabs, Slot’s side are four ​points ahead of Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.