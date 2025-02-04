WATCH: Mohammad Ali bags fifer in debut BPL game

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali had a dream Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) debut in his game for Fortune Barishal.

Barishal and Chittagong Kings faced off the in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament to book a direct spot in the BPL final.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Fortune Barishal restricted Chittagong Kings to 149 runs over the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali remained the star performer for his team in the game as he bagged a fifer which included four wickets in the 19th over.

The right-arm pacer’s first scalp was of Kings’ captain Mohammad Mithun, who departed after scoring just one run.

However, it was the penultimate over of the Chittagong Kings inning in which Mohammad Ali took four wickets while conceding just two runs.

The Pakistan pacer started off the over by bowling out Khaled Ahmed for just one run.

After conceding a single, Mohammad Ali dismissed the dangerous Shamim Hossain, who had been playing brilliantly. Hossain made 79 runs to help his team set a fighting total in the BPL game.

The right-arm pacer was on song as he caught and bowled Arafat Sunny for just one run, and ended the over by disturbing the stumps of Al Islam for a duck to restrict Kings to 149 for nine in their 20 overs.

Ali ended the match with the figures of 4 overs, 24 runs, and 5 wickets.

In reply, Fortune Barishal won the match by 24 runs to advance to the BPL final while Chittagong Kings will have one more chance to secure a spot in the final in the second qualifier.