Good news for Mohammad Amir fans

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir made fans happy by sharing updates of his return to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 from injury.

Mohammad Amir has been winning hearts with his performances for Jamaica Tallawahs in the tournament. The left-arm pacer is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in CPL 2023 with 15 wickets from nine games.

During the CPL 2023 eliminator, Mohammad Amir bowled the first three deliveries in the fixture against St. Lucia Kings before being taken off the field due to an injury.

He did not play the rest of the match.

Bad news for Mohammad Amir fans! He pulled his hamstring and got injured after bowling just three balls in the Eliminator for Jamaica Tallawahs against St Lucia Kings 👀

A lot of fans were hoping for him to take his retirement back and be available in the World Cup for Pakistan,… pic.twitter.com/fWrIgNK6po — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 20, 2023

He talked about his well-being on Twitter. The Jamaica Tallawahs pacer said he had hamstring cramps and would be better by Friday.

I will be fine brother insha Allah. was on medication from last week. because of stomach infection . so just cramp up hwa hai hamstring hopefully Friday tak better ho ga insha Allah . https://t.co/NYAJN4FLx8 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 20, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan cricket fans are asking the cricket board to convince the left-arm pacer to come out of retirement and represent the country in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India in October.

