Fans call for Mohammad Amir’s inclusion after Naseem Shah injury

Fans are calling for the Pakistan Cricket Board to convince former cricketer Mohammad Amir to come out of retirement and participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after reports that star pacer Naseem Shah might not be able to participate in the eagerly awaited world championship due to injury.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Naseem Shah suffered a should injury in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage fixture against arch-rivals India. He got ruled out of the tournament and replaced with pacer Zaman Khan.

The 20-year-old underwent scans and the initial results were reportedly worse than expected. If the second reports back the initial ones, Naseem Shah could be sidelined for up to a year.

Reports suggest that Pakistan is mulling over the inclusion of Zaman Khan, Muhammad Hasnain or Hasan Ali in the World Cup squad but a final decision may emerge after Naseem Shah goes through another checkup.

Related – Pakistan look for replacements after Naseem Shah blow

Moreover, fans are also calling for left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir’s selection for the world championship on social media.

Only Mohammad Amir Can Replace Naseem Shah. C’mon PCB You Can Do It! 🥺♥ pic.twitter.com/0enjDpEgK5 — WaQar Azam✪ (@iamwazam) September 16, 2023

You must have heard the name of Mohammad Amir who is always my favorite bowler. @iamamirofficial Please comback team pakistan pic.twitter.com/dQGoghGMSP — Muhammad Asad (@mrasad143949) September 12, 2023

@RealPCB_Live should include this swing mstr Mohammed Amir in da green team instd of Naseem Shah.Pakistan nds seam bowlers now than pacers.🇵🇰❣️

.#CWC23 #PCB #MohammadAmir #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/fciyKKHrXs — Mushtaq Dahani (@MushiiDahani97) September 16, 2023

With nasem shah injured we need an world class bowler to replace him. And that would be mohammad Amir. Plz come back @iamamirofficial The whole world wants this#Amir #PakistanCricket #pcb #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/ghUYb7H3zz — R (@R2222587128588) September 16, 2023

Mohammad Amir is the only bowler who can fill his boots, he is more experienced than naseem and can give that control which naseem was delivering. — Usman Ebrahim (@usmanebrahim) September 16, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Amir made his international debut in a Test series against Sri Lanka in 2009.

He was part of the side that won the ICC World T20 2009 in England. The following year, he was banned for five years over spot-fixing in the Test series against England.

The left-arm pacer made international return in 2016 after proving his mettle in the domestic and overseas competitions.

He put on memorable performances and his show in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was a testament to his match-winning skills.

He was part of the Pakistan squad in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. But following the tournament, he and the Pakistan Cricket Board were not on good terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Amir (@official.mamir)

The pacer was dropped from the national side and his last appearance in the Test and ODI format was against Sri Lanka the same year.

Mohammad Amir questioned the policies and strategies of the then management, before finally announcing his retirement from international cricket, citing “shabby treatment,” and “mental torture” as the reason in 2020.

His solid performances in this year’s Pakistan Super League and Caribbean Premier League make a strong case for his selection in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 team.

Related – Mohammad Amir speaks up about his views regarding Babar Azam