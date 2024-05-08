Mohammad Amir out of first T20i against Ireland

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir will miss the first T20i match against Ireland scheduled for May 10, ARY News reported.

While the rest of the squad reached Ireland for the 3-match series beginning Friday, Amir has still not secured his visa to visit the country.

The Men in Green will depart for the United Kingdom after the conclusion of the series to participate in the four-match T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2024 begins.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to engage the Ireland Cricket Board for the issuance of the visa to the pacer.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Amir in March reversed his retirement to represent Pakistan in international cricket.

Last month, the 32-year-old played for Pakistan after four years in the recently concluded T20 series against New Zealand at home.

He was then included in the squad for the T20 series against Ireland and England.

Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series:

10 May: First T20I in Dublin (7pm PST)

12 May: Second T20I in Dublin (7pm PST)

14 May: Third T20I in Dublin (7pm PST)

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England series:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Salman Ali Agha.