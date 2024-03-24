‘Still dream to play for Pakistan’: Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement

A day after all-rounder Imad Wasim reversed his decision to retire from Twenty20 international (T20I) cricket, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir on Sunday announced taking his retirement back from international cricket and declared himself available for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ARY News reported.

Amir took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared his decision to reconsider his retirement after ‘positive discussions’ with PCB officials.

“I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions,” posted Amir.

“There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we’ll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC.

“I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations.”

He has represented Pakistan in 50 T20Is and picked 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

He claimed ten wickets in nine matches for Quetta Gladiators during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Earlier on Saturday, Imad Wasim in a statement issued on social media platform shared that he reconsidered his retirement after meeting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and will now be available to serve Pakistan in the T20I format.

“I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024,” stated Imad Wasim.

Imad thanked the PCB for “reposing trust in me”, adding that he would give his “very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!”