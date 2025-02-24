“Younis Khan told me…………..”: Mohammad Amir on grouping within team

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has revealed Younis Khan’s surprising response to the groupings in the team when he was captain of the side.

The legendary batter led the country to their only T20 World Cup title in 2009 and is also the only Pakistani batter to cross the 10,000-run barrier in Test cricket.

Younis Khan stepped down from captaincy role following the 2009 Champions Trophy.

Now, Mohammad Amir has revealed the groupings in the Pakistan team when the former batter was captain of the side.

Recalling the ODI series defeat to New Zealand in 2009, the former Pakistan pacer said that Younis Khan called him and two other youngsters to his room for a chat.

“He said ‘I know everything that has been happening with the team. I don’t need to tell you that but you are kids and you have to serve Pakistan cricket and stay away from these things,’” he said during his appearance on a private TV channel.

Read more: Younis Khan recalls Bob Woolmer’s impact on Pakistan cricket

According to Mohammad Amir, the former captain advised them against getting involved in groupings.

“He went, ‘Whatever is going on, I will handle it. I am the leader and I will manage this.’ This is the role of a leader,” the former Pakistan pacer said.

Pertinent to note here that Younis Khan, who retired in 2017 from all forms of cricket, has a Test average of over 50, a triple-hundred and a double-hundred against India in India.

The former batter is also the only batsman to have scored a century in 11 different countries.

He announced his T20I retirement following the T20 World Cup 2009 and retired from ODI cricket in November 2015.