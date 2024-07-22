Younis Khan recalls Bob Woolmer’s impact on Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan reflected on the legacy of former coach Bob Woolmer in Pakistan cricket.

Woolmer was appointed Pakistan’s head coach in 2004. His tenure ended in a tragic incident when he was found dead in Jamaica after Pakistan’s loss against Ireland in the ODI World Cup 2007.

Speaking during an interview to a private TV channel, Younis Khan remembered the former coach and his contribution to his career and the Pakistan cricket team.

According to Khan, Woolmer would have taken Pakistan cricket to great heights had he coached the team for a long time.

“I have no doubt that if Woolmer had remained head coach, Pakistan cricket would have been very different today, and he would have taken it to great heights,” the former Pakistan skipper said.

Khan also regretted not sitting with Bob Woolmer the night before his tragic death.

“I was very close to Bob (Woolmer) and it was our daily routine to sit down together after a match or nets to discuss cricket. Unfortunately, the night he passed away, we did not sit together as we had lost to Ireland,” Khan said.

The right-handed batter revealed that he locked himself in his room without talking to anyone as he was disappointed for getting out on a duck against Ireland.

“Next day, I did not see him at breakfast and later we learnt about his death,” he added.

Recalling the events around Woolmer’s death, Younis Khan revealed that the entire Pakistan team was moved to a different island where they were interrogated for three days.

“It was like a torture for us there. While I fully understand the responsibilities a player has to show as an ambassador of his country, it should be the other way round… authorities must also look after us,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the authorities in Jamaica later ruled that Woolmer’s death was due to natural causes.