Mohammad Hafeez responds to Azam Khan’s shocking comments

Mohammad Hafeez, former director of the Pakistan Cricket Team, has responded to wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan’s comments regarding his selection in the national team.

Azam Khan, in an interview with International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers, had expressed his reservations regarding his selection in the Pakistan team by lamenting on being made to play a handful of fixtures instead of a full series.

The wicketkeeper batter added that he has been given insufficient chances to prove his mettle in international cricket. He went on to say that he gets frustrated when someone doubts his skills when he is performing with a full mindset.

Moreover, the cricketer said he feels that he is lacking something he plays for Pakistan. He said he does not feel the same way playing franchise cricket with foreign coaches.

Mohammad Hafeez responded to Azam Khan’s comments in the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’. According to him, he had categorically told Azam Khan that he would have to work on his fitness and it wasn’t that it would be easy.

He added that being fit is a requisite to play in the national team and there should be no compromise in that sector. He said the wicketkeeper batter might have worked on his fitness but it wasn’t seen then.

Mohammad Hafeez claimed that Azam Khan was informed that he is in the management’s future plans despite his lacklustre performances.