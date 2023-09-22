Here’s why Mohammad Hafeez resigned as PCB technical committee member

Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is one of Pakistan’s most decorated all-rounders. Taking his experience into account, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed him as a member of its technical committee ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to suggest how the performance can be improved.

However, he resigned just before the Pakistan squad unveiling for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Here are the inside scoops on why it happened.

I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan… — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 21, 2023

According to reports, Mohammad Hafeez bid farewell after the management ignored his and former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq’s recommendations regarding the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Moreover, the committee was willing to include all-rounder Imad Wasim in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He had suggested that Shadab Khan be removed as Vice Captain so there is less pressure on him. However, captain Babar Azam was adamant about keeping him in the position.

Mohammad Hafeez broke into the international scene in 2003. Since then, he represented Pakistan in 392 fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I).

He scored 12,780 international runs with 21 centuries and 64 fifties to his name. His bowling figures are impressive as the off-spinner took 253 wickets as well.

The all-rounder was part of the side that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 in England.

Moreover, Mohammad Hafeez played in domestic and overseas franchise competitions.

