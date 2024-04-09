Mohammad Hafeez reacts to Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is

Former Pakistan captain and team director Mohammad Hafeez reacted to the national squad for five T20 Internationals against New Zealand starting from April 18.

Dissatisfied with the squad, the former captain believed that domestic performers were neglected by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a short message. “RIP Pakistan domestic cricket,” Mohammad Hafeez posted.

Read More: Amir, Imad return as PCB names squad against New Zealand

Earlier in the PCB, Tuesday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Pakistan, seeing the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who both have revised their retirement plans and announced their availability for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha.