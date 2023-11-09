Mohammad Hafeez takes indirect jibe at Michael Vaughan

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took an indirect jibe seemingly at England counterpart Michael Vaughan after the latter made negative comments about him.

The Mohammad Hafeez and Michael Vaughan saga began when the former criticized India superstar Virat Kohli for playing with a “selfish attitude” and preferring personal milestones over teamwork on a show.

“Virat [Kohli] is currently the best player in the world cricket,” Mohammad Hafeez said after the India batter scored a century against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. “He scored in every corner of the world. His 97 runs against South Africa were outstanding but the approach to score the remaining three runs was wrong.

“Virat [Kohli] was thinking for his personal milestone rather than his team. The intent of Virat in the last overs was to take singles to score century. This is a selfish approach by Virat for the third time in this World Cup.”

Michael Vaughan said Mohammad Hafeez was criticizing Virat Kohli before the latter had dismissed that Pakistan cricketer in the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

The former Pakistan captain took an indirect dig at Michael Vaughan by calling him a fool on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that Michael Vaughan had criticized the Pakistan team over its playing XI for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand.

Mohammad Hafeez told Michael Vaughan to focus on England’s dismal performance instead.

