WATCH: Mohammad Haris hits maiden ton in Bangladesh T20I

Pakistan wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris etched his name in history books with his maiden ton in the third PAK vs BAN T20I in Lahore on Sunday.

The right-handed batter became the first non-opening Pakistani batter to score a hundred in T20Is as he smashed a 45-ball ton.

Mohammad Haris arrived at the crease in just the second over after opening batter Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed on just one on the last ball of the first over.

Mohammad Haris then joined hands with Saim Ayub, and the duo took the chase on in the final game.

The Pakistan wicketkeeping batter was the core aggressor of the two as he launched towering sixes and quick boundaries all over the ground.

Haris Rauf smashed a huge six, followed by a four to bring up his fifty in the 10th over.

The wicketkeeping batter launched Tanzim Hasan Sakib for six over deep fine when he was batting at 42 off 23 balls.

Shakib bowled the following delivery near the yorker length outside off, which Mohammad Haris guided past short third for a four to bring up his fifty on just 25 balls.

Despite losing Saim Ayub (45) and Hasan Nawaz (26) in the chase, the Pakistan batter continued his aggressive approach and completed his ton in just 45 balls.

The wicketkeeping batter remained unbeaten on 107 off 46 balls, with the help of eight fours and seven sixes as Pakistan won the game by seven wickets inside 18 overs.

With the victory in the final game, Pakistan completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match PAK vs BAN T20I series.