‘Mohammad Hasnain only wants to play T20 cricket’

Pakistan announced its squad for the upcoming Test tour of Australia, and pacer Mohammad Hasnain became the talk of town after fast bowler Haris Rauf allegedly withdrew from the three-match series.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Hasnain sustained an ankle injury during the Lanka Premier League in August of this year. He is in rehab since September 13 in England.

Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz unveiled the delegation that would travel to Australia for the five-day matches. During the unveiling, he claimed that Haris Rauf was not willing to play Test matches for Pakistan.

“He’s an impact player and we need to utilize him in Test cricket,” he said. “We only demanded him to bowl 10 to 12 overs per day. Also, he bowled recently in one-day cricket. The only issue is our bowlers who can bowl 140+ are unfit right now.

“So, as a player you need to sacrifice and you have to look play for Pakistan instead of stepping back.”

Former cricketers, experts and fans wondered how different the situation would have been if Mohammad Hasnain was part of the team.

Renowned sports journalist Shahid Hashmi opened up on Mohammad Hasnain’s prospects of playing in the national team.

He said the youngster would have been the perfect replacement for Haris Rauf but he only wants to play 20-over cricket.

Shahid Hashmi said youngsters need to focus on performing well in Test cricket, adding that a player, who performs well in the longest format, does well in the shorter ones also.

He feared that Pakistan’s bowling unit would not perform well in Australia as they bowled on the wrong line and lengths.

