Rizwan all praise for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s son after dinner

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hosted a dinner for the team after the three-match Test series against England came to an end.

The players enjoyed quality time with Sarfaraz Ahmed and his family. The pictures of the dinner went viral on the social media platform.

Mohammad Rizwan, in his tweet, thanked Sarfaraz Ahmed for hosting the team and the food. Mohammad Rizwan prayed to Almighty Allah to keep his teammate and his family blessed.

Mohammad Rizwan also met Sarfaraz Ahmed’s son Abdullah. He said the “young champion is a star already”.

Had an amazing time at @SarfarazA_54 bhai’s home. Thank you for the hospitality and amazing food Saifi bhai. May Allah SWT give absolute Barakah to you and your family and give you the best of both worlds, Ameen. And this young champion is a star already. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/tGmgSIkSmO — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) December 21, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan endured their first-ever clean sweep at home by Ben Stokes-led England after the touring side.

England won the opening game of the three-match Test series against Pakistan by 74 runs at Rawalpindi. Ben Stokes-led side clinched the series with a 26-run win over Babar Azam’s men in the second game in Multan.

The visitors completed the whitewash with an eight-wicket win in Karachi.

