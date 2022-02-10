PSL7: Mohammad Rizwan, Shahnawaz Dahani steal the show, video viral

The video of Multan Sultan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s effort for taking catch in their PSL 7 match against Peshawar Zalmi is viral.
In the video, we see Kamran Akmal lofting the ball in the air off Blessing Muzarabani’s bowling. The wicketkeeper-batsman and the pacer both were getting under it to take the catch.
They eventually collided but the fast bowler held on to the ball.
Read More: #PSL7: Shaheen Shah Afridi takes stunning catch, video goes viral
Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Afridi then joined together for the team celebration.
Most entertaining catch of the day! @KamiAkmal23 dismissed! #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/LZgy6RS3dJ
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 10, 2022
The viral video won the hearts of cricketing fans. They praised the cricketers’ efforts and commitment to the game.
Wow! What a catch after this horrible clash.
— Malik Murad (@MalikMurad1) February 10, 2022
💖💖
— Imran Ali (@_ImranAli_14) February 10, 2022
Dahani did well not dropping it after that collision.
— Saqib Virk (@SAQIBVIRKPAK) February 10, 2022
Multan Sultans took their unbeaten streak to six wins from as many games by securing a 4-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.
First game in Lahore had @MultanSultans’s name written all over it. Rizwan and his boys keep the momentum going👌🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/K0HSFNkwKg
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 10, 2022
Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan’s side scored 182-7 in their 20 overs. In reply, they bowled out their opponents for 140 in 19.3 overs.