#PSL7: Mohammad Rizwan, Shahnawaz Dahani steal the show, video viral

The video of Multan Sultan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s effort for taking catch in their PSL 7 match against Peshawar Zalmi is viral.

In the video, we see Kamran Akmal lofting the ball in the air off Blessing Muzarabani’s bowling. The wicketkeeper-batsman and the pacer both were getting under it to take the catch.

They eventually collided but the fast bowler held on to the ball.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Afridi then joined together for the team celebration.

The viral video won the hearts of cricketing fans. They praised the cricketers’ efforts and commitment to the game.

Multan Sultans took their unbeaten streak to six wins from as many games by securing a 4-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.

Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan’s side scored 182-7 in their 20 overs. In reply, they bowled out their opponents for 140 in 19.3 overs.

