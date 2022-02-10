PSL7: Mohammad Rizwan, Shahnawaz Dahani steal the show, video viral

The video of Multan Sultan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani’s effort for taking catch in their PSL 7 match against Peshawar Zalmi is viral.

In the video, we see Kamran Akmal lofting the ball in the air off Blessing Muzarabani’s bowling. The wicketkeeper-batsman and the pacer both were getting under it to take the catch.

They eventually collided but the fast bowler held on to the ball.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Afridi then joined together for the team celebration.

The viral video won the hearts of cricketing fans. They praised the cricketers’ efforts and commitment to the game.

Wow! What a catch after this horrible clash. — Malik Murad (@MalikMurad1) February 10, 2022

💖💖 — Imran Ali (@_ImranAli_14) February 10, 2022

Dahani did well not dropping it after that collision. — Saqib Virk (@SAQIBVIRKPAK) February 10, 2022

Multan Sultans took their unbeaten streak to six wins from as many games by securing a 4-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.

First game in Lahore had @MultanSultans’s name written all over it. Rizwan and his boys keep the momentum going👌🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvPZ pic.twitter.com/K0HSFNkwKg — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 10, 2022

Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan’s side scored 182-7 in their 20 overs. In reply, they bowled out their opponents for 140 in 19.3 overs.

