PSL7: Shaheen Shah Afridi takes stunning catch, video goes viral

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took social media by storm with his stunning catch in PSL 7 match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The video, shared by the official Twitter account of the tournament, sees the batsman slogging the ball straight down the ground.

It first looked like that the left arm pacer, who had grabbed the all at the boundary, would go over the line for a six. He showed quick presence of mind and throws back before catching it.

Netizens took to the micro-blogging social media platform to react to the moment.

He always work hard to improve himself. Had taken a blinder in 2020. — Ali Wattoo (@AliWatt98522372) February 2, 2022

Superb catch 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Wasim Azid (@wasimazid) February 2, 2022

Awesome😎 — Imran Daudani (@imrandaudani786) February 2, 2022

Captain❤️🐐 — Abbas Syed 🇵🇰 (@smollboy_abby) February 2, 2022

Lahore Qalandars bagged a 29-run victory in the ninth game of the league. The captain took two wickets and conceded 19 runs from his alotted four overs.

The left-handed pacer has represented Pakistan in 88 across all three formats with 184 wickets.

Shaheen Shah Afridi played a crucial role in Pakistan’s historic 10-wicket win over India in the previous ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He bagged three wickets in the game of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

He finished with seven wickets from six games in the world championship.

