Mohammad Rizwan ‘strongest candidate’ to lead Pakistan team after Babar’s resignation

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wicket-keeping batsman Mohammad Rizwan is the ‘strong candidate’ to lead the national cricket team after the resignation of Babar Azam, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the sources, relevant PCB officials have been asked to hold consultations with Mohammad Rizwan for team selection.

The sources said that Babar was not asked to quit captaincy and was asked to continue being captain of the ODI team, as white-ball coach Gary Kirsten wanted him at the top.

Bringing in a new captain for the T20 format was Kirsten’s plan as part of team’s future strategies, the sources maintained, adding that the coach had asked for the change to be made in July.

In July, Kirsten came to Pakistan for meetings and to share a report on T20 World Cup, said the sources, adding that the coach also met Babar in the same month to discuss captaincy matters.

Babar was also not included in any consultation process. He, however, had informed a top official of the board about his decision before announcing his resignation.

The former Pakistan captain had a day earlier announced that he was stepping down from white-ball captaincy, as it was time for him to focus on his playing role and personal growth.

“By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth, the 29-year-old batter wrote on X.