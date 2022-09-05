Mohammad Rizwan underwent scans after Pakistan-India Asia Cup match

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan underwent scans following Pakistan’s win over India in Asia Cup 2022 fixture.

The right-handed batter suffered an injury when pacer Mohammad Hasnain bowled a bouncer to Deepak Hooda, whose attempt to play a ramp shot failed. He leapt to collect the ball but could not do so and landed awkwardly on his right leg.

A physio tended to him as he lay on the ground in pain. He kept the wicket while limping for the rest of India’s innings.

He played a match-winning knock of 71 from 51 deliveries with six boundaries and two sixes to his name.

The International Cricket Council, quoting reports, stated that the wicketkeeper underwent an MRI scan following the game. He was recommended a followup scan as precautionary measure.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Rizwan is the highest run scorer in the tournament with 192 runs. He scored two half-centuries in three matches.

Babar Azam’s side have already been affected by injuries. Shaheen Shah Adridi is out of the team because of knee injury. Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are already sidelined from the tournament.

