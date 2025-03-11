Mohammad Yousuf confirms availability for Pakistan team’s NZ tour

Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf on Tuesday confirmed his availability for the New Zealand tour after reporting improvement in his daughter’s health, ARY News reported.

The development came hours after it was reported that the former captain withdrew from the Pakistan cricket team’s tour to New Zealand due to the deteriorating health of his daughter.

Report said that the national side would be without the batting coach after Mohammad Yousuf notified the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his decision.

However, the former Pakistan captain has now reversed his decision on the back of an improvement in the health of his daughter.

Explaining his decision, Mohammad Yousuf said that doctors have informed the family about improvement in his daughter’s health

“Touring with the Pakistan cricket team is a national duty and I am going to discharge it,” he said in a statement.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan’s white-ball tour of New Zealand will kick off with the first T20I in Christchurch on March 16.

The Pakistan cricket team will then travel to Dunedin to play the second game on March 18.

The third match will be played in Auckland on March 21, while the subsequent games are scheduled in Mount Maunganui and Wellington on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the two sides will face off in Napier in the first ODI, scheduled for March 29.

The second ODI will be played on April 2 in Hamilton, while Mount Maunganui will host the third and final ODI on April 5.