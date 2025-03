Pakistan T20I, ODI squads for New Zealand tour announced

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket head coach Aqib Javed has announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour, ARY News reported.

Wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the ODI side while allrounder Salman Agha will serve as his deputy.

Opening batter Abullah Shafique made a comeback to the ODI format alongside Mohammad Wasim Jr. who last played in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The ODI squad also includes Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sufyan Muqim and Naseem Shah.

Allrounder Salman Agha has been appointed captain of the T20I side while Shadab Khan returned as the vice-captain of the team.

Read more: “Most powerful captain”: Former cricketer comments on Babar Azam’s captaincy

Aqib Javed was of the view that the decision for a change in captaincy was made with an eye on two major upcoming tournaments – the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2025 (September 2025) and the T20 World Cup 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

The Pakistan T20I squad also features three uncapped players including Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali.

Pacers Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali have not played a single ODI.

Pakistan squads for New Zealand tour:

T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

A wicketkeeping batter will be added to the ODI squad following the T20Is.