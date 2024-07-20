Mohammed Shami breaks silence on Sania Mirza marriage rumours

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has finally broken his silence on the recent rumors surrounding his personal life.

In a recent YouTube interaction, Shami addressed the speculation about his alleged marriage to tennis star Sania Mirza, labeling the rumors as “unfounded” and “harmful.”

Shami’s response came after manipulated images and social media posts fueled speculation about the alleged union.

“It’s weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done?” Mohammed Shami said. “If I open my phone, I see those memes. But I would only like to say that I think memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone’s life, then you must think about it and then share such things.”

Unplugged FT. Mohammad shami (Released) – Shami कब करेंगे वापसी?

Mohammed Shami urged people to be mindful of the impact of their words, stating, “I urge everyone to be responsible with social media and refrain from spreading such unfounded news.”

“If you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply.” Shami said.

Sania Mirza is looking for love after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Pertinent to note here that Mirza married to Malik from 2010 until it was confirmed in January this year that she had sought separation from her ex-husband through Khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband). She shares a son, Izhaan, 5, with the Pakistani cricketer.

On the other hand, Shami has been separated from his wife Hasin Jahan, with whom he got married in 2014. They have a child together.