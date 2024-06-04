Sania Mirza is looking for love after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza is open to finding love again, months after her divorce from the former.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Months after announcing her divorce from her ex-husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza is seemingly all set to give another chance to her love life, as she confirmed in her latest TV appearance.

In the recently-dropped promo of the next episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, featuring Mirza along with fellow female athletes of India, Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal, the former confessed that she is looking for a ‘love interest’.

When reminded by the host that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan had once said that he would want to play the love interest of the Tennis star, if there is ever a biopic made about her life, Mirza responded by saying, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dhundna hai (I have to find a love interest first).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Pertinent to note here that Mirza was married to Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through Khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Mirza shares a son, Izhaan, 5, with Malik.

Sania Mirza shows off new nameplate of her house in Insta dump