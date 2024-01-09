22.9 C
Mohammed Shami will play T20 World Cup 2024 only on THIS condition

India pacer Mohammed Shami discussed his chances of playing in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohammed Shami, like star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has not played a T20I after his side’s humiliating defeat to England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

However, the right-arm pacer has proved himself as a valuable ODI bowler in the past year.

 

He finished as the highest wicket-taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 24 wickets from seven innings at an average of 10.70 and an economy of 5.26.

He was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award for his stellar performances by India President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Mohammed Shami talked about the prospects of playing the T20 World Cup 2024 squad in an interview with India news agency India Today. According to him, the pacer said he would do it if asked by the management.

“Whenever it comes to T20s, many times I don’t understand whether I am in scene or not,” Mohammed Shami said according to India Today. “But what I feel is that you have IPL before the T20 World Cup and that is the best opportunity to bring in momentum, and if management will ask me to play, I’ll be available.”

