Mohammed Shami slams Indian media reports about him

India pacer Mohammed Shami has lambasted Indian media outlets for spreading false reports about his Test career.

Reports emerged in Indian media that Shami was considering retirement from the red-ball format.

It was reported that Shami was the next to follow in the footsteps of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from the longest format of the game.

“After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, another senior cricketer, Mohammed Shami, is reportedly set to bid adieu to Test cricket,” a report in an Indian media outlet said.

“The selectors may drop Mohammed Shami from the squad for the five-match Test series against England due to fitness,” it added.

However, Mohammed Shami dismissed the report as false, saying that he was not planning retirement from red-ball cricket.

“Very well done, Maharaj. You should count the days that are remaining in your job. You should say something nice sometimes. This is the most woeful story of the day, sorry,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The India pacer added, “There’s still time, but we can improve for the sake of our country, India. Now who is this brother, ABP baba.”

It is worth noting here that Mohammed Shami has represented India in 64 Tests, taking 229 wickets at an average of 27.71.

The pacer last played for India in the red-ball format in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023.

He was ruled out of action due to an injury he suffered during the ODI World Cup 2023.

The 34-year-old made his comeback in the T20I series against England earlier this year. He was also part of India’s winning squad of the Champions Trophy 2025.