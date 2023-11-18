Mohammed Shami’s wife issues another statement before World Cup final

India cricketer Mohammed Shami’s former wife Hasin Jahan continued her tirade against the fast bowler amid his superb performances in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mohammed Shami tied the knot with Hasin Jahan in 2014. The couple was blessed with their first child, a baby daughter, the following year.

However, they parted ways in 2018 after she accused him of engaging in adultery, subjecting her to domestic violence and mistreating her.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammed Shami was ordered to pay a monthly alimony of INR1,30,000 to her in a domestic violence case by a Kolkata court.

The alimony would be divided into a personal alimony of INR50,000 per month, while the remaining amount of INR80,000 will go as a child allowance.

However, Hasin Jahan – despite getting the verdict in her favour – had said that she would challenge the court’s decision as her minimum expenses cost INR50,000.

Despite his personal life being in a conundrum, Mohammed Shami took the cricketing fraternity by storm with his exceptional performances in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He is the event’s leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Hasin Jahan became the talk of the town by wishing luck to the India team for their World Cup 2023 but not to her husband. She hoped that he would perform well and stay in the team to financially support them.

In a recent development, Hasin Jahan told an India news agency that she wished Mohammed Shami was good a husband and father as he is a player.

“If he were also a good person, as good a player as he is, we could have led a good life,” he said. “My daughter, my husband, and I could have led a happy life if he were a good person. And it would be even more a matter of respect and honour if he were not only a good player but also a good husband and a good father.”

He added, “But due to Shami’s mistakes, due to greed, and due to his dirty mind, the three of us have to face the consequences. However, he is trying to hide his negative points through money.”

Moreover, she said Mohammed Shami’s record of being the quickest bowler to take 50 wickets in World Cup history did not make her feel special.

“I don’t feel anything special. But it feels good that India has won the semi-final match. I pray that India wins the final as well,” she said.

Related – Mohammed Shami gets marriage proposal from India actress