Siraj, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai spark dating rumours

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj sparked rumours of dating legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle after their photos went viral.

Set to make her Bollywood debut with a film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Zanai Bhosle recently celebrated her 23rd birthday in Mumbai.

The celebrations were attended by several from the Bollywood industry along with her friends.

Zanai Bhosle later shared pictures from her birthday party, as one of the snaps caught the attention of netizens.

The picture showed Mohammed Siraj and Bhosle engaged in a candid conversation as several suggested that the Indian cricketer and Zanai Bhosle were dating each other.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “23′ done right (sic),” adding a blue heart and a star emoji.

Apart from Mohammed Siraj, several other Indian cricketers also participated in the birthday party including Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad and Suyash Prabhudessai.

Celebrities from Bollywood included her grandmother Asha Bhosle and Jackie Shroff alongside former Bigg Boss contestant Ayesha Khan and ‘Munjya’ star Abhay Verma.

It is worth noting here that Mohammed Siraj has never confirmed or denied rumours about his dating life, including the recent reports about dating Zanai Bhosle.

Earlier, the Indian cricketer grabbed the attention of netizens after he left a reaction on TV actress Mahira Sharma’s Instagram post.

In November last year, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she was seen posing in a black-traditional outfit.

Siraj also liked her photos, leaving fans speculating that the two shared some kind of connection.