Siraj’s ex-teammate backs decision to drop him from Champions Trophy squad

Several former Indian cricketers raised questions over the decision to leave pacer Mohammed Siraj out of the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The decision was met with criticism as some ex-cricketers were of the view that the pacer had supported Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in the absence of experienced Mohammed Shami.

The pacer’s former teammate at the RCB, AB de Villiers has now shared his views on his exclusion from the squad which includes pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the India squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 also includes Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Reacting to Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from the squad, former South African captain AB de Villiers said that the decision was an appropriate one given the pacer looked ‘unsettled’ in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I don’t think Siraj’s absence will affect the Indian bowling unit. He’s looked unsettled for quite some time. It might be due to the Australia tour, he bowled a lot of overs and gave his complete energy. He did well sometimes but not enough the other times. I think he is unable to hold the ball strongly,” de Villiers added.

The former South African captain, however, expressed hopes that the right-arm pacer would make a comeback to the team.

“I am disappointed that he [Mohammed Siraj] didn’t find a place. He’s an incredible bowler, I am convinced he will be back,” said de Villiers.

It is worth noting here that India are placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

They will play all their games in Dubai, with the first group match set for February 20 against Bangladesh.

India will then face archrivals Pakistan on February 23, followed by their last group game against New Zealand on March 2.