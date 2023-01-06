‘Sanam means beloved and Mohib means lover’: Mohib Mirza

Actor Mohib Mirza opened up on his relationship with fellow celebrity Sanam Saeed for the very first time.

In a recent podcast with the celebrity designer Munib Nawaz, the ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ actor got candid about his personal life and broke the silence on his relationship with Sanam Saeed, and the bond with ex-wife Aamina Sheikh.

Speaking about the ‘Daam’ star, Mirza mentioned how she was ‘the one’ for him when the two met years ago. “It was never even in my mind that we’d get separated later. There was never any fear,” he told the host.

“We became different people while learning and growing with our work. I realise that we’re now two different people.”

When asked about Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza replied without giving away much, “Sanam means beloved and Mohib means a lover and rest is self-explanatory.”

Upon further probing about the relationship they share after their respective broken marriages, he admitted that it was hard for both of them to trust each other again after all that they went through but they found each other and grew above the previous mistakes.

For the unversed, Mohib Mirza got married to actor Aamina Sheikh back in 2005 and they welcomed their daughter Meissa Mirza in August 2015. The celebrity couple parted ways in 2019.

She later tied the knot with Saudi national Omer Farooqi in 2021.

On the other hand, Sanam Saeed was married to a Karachi-based banker and her childhood friend, Farhan Hassan from 2015 to 2018.

