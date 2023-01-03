Engaged?: Sanam Saeed’s 2022 recap video confuses netizens

The rumours of actor Sanam Saeed engaged to fellow celebrity Mohib Mirza are making rounds after a video of her happenings in 2022 went viral.

The actor shared the viral video on the social media application Instagram.

It was a collage and short clips of how her year went. It saw her spending quality time with her loved ones.

There were many pictures and videos of Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza together. The visuals showed them happy in their company.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohib Mirza married Aamina Sheikh married back in 2005 and welcomed their daughter Meissa Mirza in August 2015.

Mohib Mirza and Aamina Sheikh parted ways in 2019.

On the professional front, Sanam Saeed has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her sublime performance in the dramas ‘Daam‘, ‘Shukk‘ and ‘Aakhri Station‘.

Earlier, she revealed her first crush was Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The actor revealed it was the ‘Taare Zameen Par‘ actor when he appeared in one of his projects ‘Dil‘.

Moreover, Mohib Mirza has had a stellar Showbiz career because of his work in dramas ‘Neeli Zinda Hai‘, ‘Dushman-e-Jaan‘, ‘Yeh Shadi Nahi Ho Sakti‘, ‘Shab-E-Arzoo Ka Aalam‘, ‘Kaash Aisa Ho‘, ‘Aks‘, ‘Raag‘ and others.

