Petition in IHC challenges ‘illegal detention’ of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: A petition on Thursday filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging arrest of Mohsin Baig and keeping him in illegal detention, ARY News reported.

The petition, filed by Baig’s spouse, has made Secretary Interior, I.G. Police Islamabad, D.G. FIA, Additional Director FIA, SHO Margalla and the state as respondents.

The petitioner complained that her family is being victimized on political grounds. “Mohsin Jamil Baig, a journalist, has been illegally detained by the police and the FIA”, petitioner complained.

The FIA yesterday arrested Mohsin Jamil Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving the premier.

Baig is blamed for initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

The police also arrested Mohsin Jamil Baig’s son Hamza Baig for attacking the FIA team during a raid carried out at the house for his father’s arrest on Wednesday morning.

The police shifted Hamza Baig to Margala Police Station and will present him before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted three-day physical remand of Mohsin Jamil Baig.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday declared the raid on the house of journalist Baig illegal.

The court also directed Islamabad IGP to take action against the concerned SHO.

