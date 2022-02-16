Mohsin Baig’s son arrested in Islamabad raid

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have arrested Mohsin Baig’s son Hamza Baig for attacking the FIA team during a raid carried out at the house for his father’s arrest on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The police have shifted Hamza Baig to Margala Police Station and will present the latter before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) tomorrow.

The FIA today arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving the premier.

Mohsin Baiq is blamed for initiating a debate on a television show with obscene references towards Prime Minister Imran Khan and a federal minister.

READ: MOHSIN BAIG SENT ON THREE-DAY PHYSICAL REMAND

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted three-day physical remand of Mohsin Jamil Baig.

READ: MOHSIN BAIG NABBED AFTER REMARKS AGAINST PM IMRAN KHAN IN TV SHOW

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday declared the raid on the house of journalist Mohsin Baig illegal.

Additional Sessions Judge issued a detailed verdict today and declared the raid on Baig’s house illegal. The court also directed Islamabad IGP to take action against the station house officer (SHO) concerned.

Comments