Mohsin Baig sent on three-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted three-day physical remand of Mohsin Jamil Baig, hours after he was arrested over resisting an FIA raid following his obscene remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The judge of the ATC while accepting the police’s plea for a physical remand granted three days for investigation despite opposition from Baig’s counsel.

“Don’t grant a physical remand and rather send him to jail on a judicial remand,” the counsel said. The court also directed the police to carry out the medical tests of Mohsin Baig.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Mohsin Baig on the complaint of the government against a discussion during a television channel’s show involving Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, a policeman has also been injured during the FIA raid to arrest Baig after the latter resisted the bid and hit one of the cops with his gun.

The raid continued for an hour owing to resistance and the accused could be seen carrying the arm at the time of his arrest. He has been shifted to a police station while the police have also sent a team to arrest his son.

Meanwhile, the court has appointed a bailiff after Mohsin Baig’s counsel approached an Islamabad court against his arrest. The bailiff has been directed to submit a report regarding the arrest today.

Furthermore, the police have registered an FIR against Mohsin Baig under terrorism, attempt to murder and other serious offences at Margalla police station.

The police also provided the court bailiff regarding the details of cases against the suspect as the latter submitted the details before the court.

Comments