Mohsin Baig booked in another FIA reference

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has named journalist Mohsin Baig in another reference accusing him of pressurizing and reportedly threatening FIA officials in an ongoing investigation.

FIA cybercrime branch had arrested Mohsin Baig from his residence on Wednesday.

The FIA has accused Baig of assisting in an illegal “deal” to provide relief to an accused Abdul Wasay, booked under money laundering and smuggling charges.

According to the reference filed by FIA, an amount of Rs35m was given to the FIA investigation officer sub-inspector Ahmed Khan Meerani via FIA officer Qamar Gulzar to benefit the accused Abdul Wasay. FIA has named Mohsin Baig for allegedly threatening and pressurizing FIA officials for providing relief to the accused Abdul Wasay.

The FIA cybercrime wing on Wednesday raided Mohsin Jamil Baig’s residence in Islamabad and arrested him where he allegedly shot at and roughed up members of the raiding team.

The FIA had registered a case against Baig at the request of Communications Minister Murad Saeed. Baig, in a private TV channel programme, had passed derogatory remarks about how Murad Saeed got the top performance award by the PM Khan.

