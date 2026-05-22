Mohsin Naqvi, Abbas Araghchi discuss Mideast situation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a second meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which new proposals for peace efforts and regional stability were discussed, Pakistani consulate in Tehran said.

According to details, Mohsin Naqvi held a series of important meetings during his visit to Tehran, including separate engagements with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

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The discussions focused on bilateral relations, border security, and regional peace.

During the latest meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Abbas Araghchi, both sides reviewed proposals aimed at strengthening Pakistan–Iran relations, enhancing cooperation, and addressing ongoing regional conflicts.

Pakistan consulate said Mohsin Naqvi is in Iran for the revival of peace talks between US and Iran.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi also met his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni for the second time within 24 hours. The two ministers agreed to accelerate joint efforts to secure the Pakistan–Iran border and intensify measures to curb smuggling.

The discussions further focused on enhanced intelligence sharing and closer coordination between security forces to counter terrorism-related threats.

Diplomatic observers suggest that the frequency and high-level nature of these engagements reflect the growing importance both countries place on security and defence cooperation amid the evolving regional situation.