Mohsin Naqvi delivers special letter in meeting with Abbas Araghchi

TEHRAN: Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, where the two sides discussed the ongoing diplomatic process between the United States and Iran.

Pakistan has emerged as an important intermediary between Tehran and Washington since February, when the United States and the Israeli regime began their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic.

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According to sources, the meeting included an exchange of views on developments surrounding the US-Iran negotiations and broader regional issues.

During the talks, Mohsin Naqvi also handed over a special letter addressed to Iran’s leadership, underscoring continued diplomatic engagement between Islamabad and Tehran.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by both countries to maintain close communication on regional developments and matters of mutual interest.

Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian interior minister, conveys message from Pakistan’s leadership

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Mo’meni, and conveyed a message from Pakistan’s leadership to Iran’s Supreme Leader amid ongoing regional tensions.

Speaking during the meeting, the interior minister said he had brought a letter and an important message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei.

He expressed hope that the situation would improve and that the matter would be resolved amicably.