TEHRAN: Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, met his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Mo’meni, and conveyed a message from Pakistan’s leadership to Iran’s Supreme Leader amid ongoing regional tensions.

Speaking during the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said he had brought a letter and an important message from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Ali Khamenei.

He expressed hope that the situation would improve and that the matter would be resolved amicably.

The interior minister asserted the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran, stating that when one brother faces difficulties, the other also feels the impact.

Mohsin Naqvi voiced optimism that diplomatic efforts by Pakistan’s leadership would help bring the current crisis to an early conclusion. He added that he hoped all stakeholders would be able to reach a constructive outcome.

The minister also expressed his respect for senior Iranian officials, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

The meeting underscored the close relations between Islamabad and Tehran and highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at easing regional tensions.

Pakistan has emerged as an important intermediary between Tehran and Washington since February, when the United States and the Israeli regime began their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic.