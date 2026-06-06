Mohsin Naqvi to visit Tehran as Pakistan pushes for US-Iran deal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is expected to visit Tehran today (Saturday) to deliver an important message to the Iranian leadership as Pakistan continues to support diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, Naqvi is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials during his visit and convey a key message related to ongoing regional and diplomatic developments.

The expected visit comes amid continuing efforts to advance dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Sources said Interior Minister Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of the visit to discuss his Iran visit.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided important guidance regarding Naqvi’s meetings with the Iranian leadership.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in US-Iran talks and broader regional affairs.

The interior minister also briefed the prime minister on the country’s internal security situation and ongoing measures to maintain law and order.

Read More: Trump says he could meet Iran’s supreme leader ‘if it was to make a deal’

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington did not need a deal with Iran to get enriched uranium.

Talking to reporters in his Oval Office, Donald Trump said “We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we wanted, but there’s no reason to. It’s entombed.”

Trump also said that he did not want to meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. But he added that if Washington and Tehran reached a deal, it was possible that the two would meet and added: “If it happened … I’d be respectful.”

Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Iranian Supreme Leader. “If we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet,” he said. “I’d be okay with that.”