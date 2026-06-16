LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman at the party’s headquarters, Mansoora, in Lahore where the two leaders discussed the country’s political, economic and security situation, as well as recent regional developments.

According to a press release, the meeting also focused on the evolving situation in the region following the Iran-US peace deal.

Both leaders welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States, describing it as a positive development for regional peace and stability.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman appreciated Pakistan’s sincere and constructive role in facilitating the Iran-US understanding.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi briefed the JI chief on the Iran-US negotiations and the government’s efforts in support of the peace process.

The JI chief also raised the issue of Pakistanis stranded in Somalia and urged the government to play an effective diplomatic role to ensure their immediate and safe repatriation.

The two leaders further discussed measures to strengthen the national economy and provide relief to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said Pakistan’s historic role in facilitating the Iran-US understanding would always be remembered, adding that the development had paved the way for lasting peace across the region.

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Mohsin Naqvi credited Pakistan’s leadership for its contribution to regional peace, saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir had played an unforgettable role in easing tensions. He added that Pakistan deserved recognition for its efforts toward regional stability.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for accepting our humble efforts in the cause of peace,” Naqvi said.