Mohsin Naqvi meets Iranian president, conveys PM Shehbaz’s greetings

TEHRAN: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his official visit to Tehran, Iranian media reported.

During the meeting, Naqvi conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill and best wishes to the Iranian leadership. He also congratulated the Iranian nation on what he described as a “historic victory against Zionist aggression.”

He also recalled Islamabad’s swift and unequivocal condemnation of Israel’s aggression, stating that Pakistan was among the first countries to denounce the regime’s aggression and affirm Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense.

During a meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, President Pezeshkian said that politicians and decision-makers across the Islamic world must recognize this sinister strategy of the Zionist regime and counter it by strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslim nations.

Reiterating that the Zionist regime aims to undermine and fragment the Muslim community, the Iranian president stressed that leaders and policymakers in the Islamic world must remain vigilant against this wicked strategy and work to neutralize it by deepening cohesion and solidarity among Islamic nations.

The visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.