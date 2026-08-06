Mohsin Naqvi says incumbent govt will complete five-year term

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will complete its full five-year constitutional term, adding that the premier will remain in office throughout the government’s tenure.

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Speaking informally with journalists, Mohsin Naqvi suggested that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should commission an independent third-party audit of all federal ministries to objectively assess their performance.

He said such an exercise would present the facts before the public and provide a clear picture of how each ministry is performing.

Mohsin Naqvi said he has attended nearly 70 percent of cabinet meetings and maintained that his earlier remarks describing the system as being in poor condition were not intended as criticism of the government. Instead, he said, they were meant to highlight systemic shortcomings.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif works between 14 and 16 hours a day and could achieve even better results with a more effective administrative system and stronger institutional support.

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The interior minister also said that despite prevailing challenges, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recorded a significant increase in revenue collection. He further claimed that the government has achieved notable diplomatic successes and implemented a number of key reforms during its tenure.

Mohsin Naqvi alleged that certain elements were attempting to create differences between him and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but said such efforts would not succeed. He reiterated that the government remains stable and will continue implementing projects aimed at public welfare.