Moin Khan points out ‘technical error’ in Babar Azam’s sweep shot

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper batter Moin Khan has highlighted a ‘technical error’ in skipper Babar Azam’s sweep shot, which led to his dismissal against Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan, which opted to bat first, managed to score 270 runs and were all out, however, chasing the target, though the Proteas kept lost wickets to Pakistani side, they had Aiden Markram on their side who scored 91 runs in 93 balls.

When Markram lost his wicket with 21 runs still to get, Pakistan, for the first time, got a hold of the match. Following this, the Proteas lost the wicket of Gerald Coetzee, and were back in the game.

With Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi on the crease and South Africa needed 8 runs in 4 overs with 2 wicket in hand, Babar took the chance and handed over the ball to Wasim, hoping to finish the match in the 47th over, as Lungi Ngidi out caught and bowled by Rauf in the 46th over.

Maharaj and Shamsi somehow managed his over and got three runs. But then, 5 runs were left to be made by the Proteas, with one wicket in hand.

Pakistani skipper gave the ball to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. This resulted in Maharaj finishing off the game with a boundary, and winning the match by 1 wicket.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam fell victim to Tabraiz Shamsi soon after reaching his half-century. The right-handed batter went for a paddle sweep but to only manage to nick behind to the keeper.

Speaking at A Sports’ programme ‘The Pavilion,’ Moin Khan pointed out ‘technical error’ in Babar Azam’s sweep shot.

“First of all, he [Babar] wasn’t in the line of the ball,” the former captain said, adding that his sight on the ball also went away.

Consequently, Moin Khan said, Babar’s weight tilted towards the right side, due to which his gloves got exposed and brushed the ball.

Also terming a ‘bad luck’ for Pakistan skipper, the former wicket-keeper batter said, he should have been in the line of the ball and could execute a full-blooded shot.

Meanwhile, former captain Shoaib Malik shared a ‘tactical error’ and said Babar Azam should not have played the sweep shot, citing example of Indian star batter Virat Kohli.

The Pakistani batter said that Virat has also the shots in his arsenal but the sweep. And because he does not play the sweep that well, he never plays it in a cricket match to tackle the spinners.

“If Babar had not swept before 50, then it was not required even after he crossed 50. We have never seen Virat play this shot. He backs his strengths to play spin… that was a mistake from Babar tactically. Don’t play such shots if you don’t play them regularly,” said Malik.

Pakistan have prevailed in just two matches from six appearances at this year’s World Cup and the 1992 champions need to win their remaining three matches just to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Their next clash comes in Kolkata on Tuesday, with Pakistan facing Bangladesh in what looms as a must-win encounter.