Molly-Mae Hague speaks out on newborn's severe reflux

Molly Mae Hague often shared her struggles with motherhood; she also confirmed that her son Midas would be her last baby.

The couple also share a three-year-old daughter, Bambi. However, in her latest YouTube vlog, the Maebe founder insisted that she will stop at two children, admitting that she is ‘in survival mode’ with a toddler and newborn.

Speaking on camera to her 2.09million YouTube subscribers, she noted: “I just, to be honest, I just feel so bad for mine just because this reflux thing is actually becoming like a massive issue for me – I’ve never, ever heard a baby scream like that”.

Read More: Molly-Mae Hague stuns in formal outfit days after welcoming her son, Midas

Molly-Mae is widely regarded as one of the most successful Love Islander stars of all time. A millionaire and an owner of a successful career through her beauty and fashion ventures. She is also known as an online brand collaborator.

The influencer recently welcomed her second child, a son named Midas, with her boxer partner Tommy Fury, also 27.